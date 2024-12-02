Vuzix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,690 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 253% compared to the typical daily volume of 761 call options.

Vuzix Price Performance

Shares of VUZI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,100. Vuzix has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Vuzix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,626 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 89.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

