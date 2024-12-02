Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Update

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,186,600 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 6,724,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 252.7 days.

Resolute Mining Price Performance

Shares of Resolute Mining stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.27. 55,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,974. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

