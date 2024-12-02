Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in November

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.6 days.

Shares of JWLLF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.36. 5,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

