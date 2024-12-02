NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in NIKE by 101.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,361 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

NIKE Trading Up 0.5 %

NKE opened at $78.77 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.