Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 11195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $4,334,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $8,304,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.