Short Interest in Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Increases By 25.0%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Orion Oyj Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:ORINY traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $23.40. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.22. Orion Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $517.97 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 41.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Oyj will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Orion Oyj

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.2405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Orion Oyj’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

(Get Free Report)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.