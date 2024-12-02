Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.22, but opened at $33.56. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 4,352,900 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $169,491.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,447.40. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $38,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,153,519 shares of company stock valued at $24,486,721. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

