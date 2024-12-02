Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE: TD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/26/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$96.00 to C$93.00.

11/25/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$98.00.

11/21/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/19/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$91.50 to C$89.00.

11/18/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$84.00 to C$94.00.

10/11/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$88.00.

10/11/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$90.00 to C$80.00.

10/11/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$93.50 to C$91.50.

10/11/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$96.00.

10/11/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$93.00 to C$91.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

TD traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.