KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.94. 15,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 167,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Singular Research upgraded KLX Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76. The firm has a market cap of $100.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.08. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 244.12%. The company had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 566.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 56,523.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares during the period. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.