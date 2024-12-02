The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.5% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $5,705,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 323,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,094,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,005,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,403,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,110. This trade represents a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,234 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $179.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $423.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

