Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Insider Purchases A$475,000.00 in Stock

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) insider Alfred Moufarrige acquired 100,000 shares of Servcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.75 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$475,000.00 ($308,441.56).

Alfred Moufarrige also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Alfred Moufarrige acquired 32,249 shares of Servcorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.85 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$156,407.65 ($101,563.41).

On Wednesday, November 6th, Alfred Moufarrige acquired 26,036 shares of Servcorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.95 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,904.24 ($83,704.05).

On Thursday, September 19th, Alfred Moufarrige acquired 100,000 shares of Servcorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.90 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$490,000.00 ($318,181.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Servcorp’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Servcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including office business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services.

