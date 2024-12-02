Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 18,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 623.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 50.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 144,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.16. 522,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,098. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.60 and a beta of 1.10. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $250.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -760.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

