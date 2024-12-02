Rebecca Thompson Acquires 400,000 Shares of Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) Stock

Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Thompson acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$148,000.00 ($96,103.90).
Mach7 Technologies Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
About Mach7 Technologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mach7 Technologies
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Ambarella’s Traction Drives Stock Surge: Market Reversal Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Mach7 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mach7 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.