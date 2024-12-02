Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ARLP. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $613.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.17 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

