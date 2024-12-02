National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 350,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,445,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.
EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 115.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,479,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,023 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in National Vision by 85.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,761,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 812,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Vision by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 656,656 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in National Vision by 3,645.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 593,424 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth about $2,858,000.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
