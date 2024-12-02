Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,493. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.