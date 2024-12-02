Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.02) and last traded at GBX 700 ($8.89), with a volume of 40963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 705 ($8.95).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.19) target price on shares of Aquis Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AQX

Aquis Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %

About Aquis Exchange

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 446.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 453.66. The firm has a market cap of £157.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,888.89 and a beta of 0.80.

(Get Free Report)

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.