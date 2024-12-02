Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.02) and last traded at GBX 700 ($8.89), with a volume of 40963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 705 ($8.95).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.19) target price on shares of Aquis Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AQX
Aquis Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %
About Aquis Exchange
Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aquis Exchange
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.