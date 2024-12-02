genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Down 7.3% – Time to Sell?

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.94 ($0.02). Approximately 18,056,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 13,605,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.09 ($0.03).

genedrive Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

