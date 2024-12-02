FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 652,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 683,246 shares.The stock last traded at $39.17 and had previously closed at $39.54.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 27,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 182.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

About FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

