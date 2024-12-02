Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Price Up 5% – What’s Next?

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $296.19 and last traded at $295.97. Approximately 206,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 897,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.69.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

