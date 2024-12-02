CIBC Raises Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$9.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$8.80 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.83.

Shares of CVE:EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordana Vicentijevic sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total transaction of C$53,690.00.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

