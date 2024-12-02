iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.98 and last traded at $125.95, with a volume of 16962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.60.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

