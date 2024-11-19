Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $13.66 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 314,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,111 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

