LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $102.92 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 3.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $102,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 16.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

