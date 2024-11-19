Kelly Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.
Kelly Services has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.
Kelly Services Stock Performance
KELYA stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KELYA shares. StockNews.com lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Kelly Services from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kelly Services
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kelly Services
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 High Flying Stocks That Could Stock Split in 2025
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Retail Sector Comeback Plays: SPDR S&P Retail ETF, FND, and SHAK
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Top IoT Stocks: Why Samsara and Digi Are Thriving in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.