Kelly Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Kelly Services has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

KELYA stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KELYA shares. StockNews.com lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Kelly Services from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

