Sasco Capital Inc. CT Grows Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Triumph Group by 140.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 603,067 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 1,189.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 148.7% during the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 96,662 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 199.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 45,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Triumph Group Price Performance

NYSE:TGI opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.

About Triumph Group

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.