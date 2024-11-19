SouthState Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after acquiring an additional 410,284 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 398,292 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 365,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,402,000 after acquiring an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.19 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.04. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

