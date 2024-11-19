Sasco Capital Inc. CT Lowers Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,120 shares during the quarter. US Foods accounts for approximately 3.4% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in US Foods were worth $22,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in US Foods by 46.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,069,000 after buying an additional 2,064,321 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at $121,196,000. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 371.2% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,866,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,336,000 after buying an additional 796,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in US Foods by 175.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,090,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 694,999 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

US Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of USFD stock opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.