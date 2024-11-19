Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP) & LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Head to Head Survey

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) and Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of LianBio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of LianBio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LianBio and Regen BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LianBio N/A -33.17% -30.19% Regen BioPharma N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LianBio N/A N/A -$110.29 million ($0.81) -0.36 Regen BioPharma N/A N/A N/A -0.01 -5.27

This table compares LianBio and Regen BioPharma”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Regen BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LianBio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LianBio and Regen BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LianBio 1 1 0 0 1.50 Regen BioPharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

LianBio presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,112.42%. Given LianBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LianBio is more favorable than Regen BioPharma.

Summary

LianBio beats Regen BioPharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus. It has a partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; and Nanobiotix S.A. to develop and commercialize NBTXR3, a radioenhancer designed to be injected directly into a malignant tumor prior to standard radiotherapy. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Regen BioPharma

Regen BioPharma, Inc. focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular therapeutic product of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Mesa, California.

