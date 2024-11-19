The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,000. The trade was a 25.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,134,000 shares of company stock worth $31,369,800.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

