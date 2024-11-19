OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after buying an additional 184,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,025,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $404,269,000 after buying an additional 128,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,297,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,338 shares of company stock valued at $95,539,866. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $237.03 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.24 and a 12-month high of $242.43. The company has a market cap of $275.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.34.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

