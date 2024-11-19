Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $20.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.
