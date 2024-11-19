iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 7.1% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $200.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $162.43 and a 12 month high of $203.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

