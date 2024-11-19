Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) vs. Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Head to Head Comparison

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Captor Capital alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Captor Capital and Anglo American”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $27.25 million N/A -$8.44 million $4.33 0.04 Anglo American $30.65 billion N/A $283.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Captor Capital and Anglo American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Anglo American 1 3 3 1 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -30.97% 91.73% 47.16% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Anglo American beats Captor Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital

(Get Free Report)

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Captor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.