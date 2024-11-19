First Turn Management LLC Has $14.86 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Turn Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,647 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.4% of First Turn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Turn Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after buying an additional 1,088,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,390,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 265,461 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 807,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,377,000 after purchasing an additional 215,444 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,466,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $531.64 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.50 and a 52-week high of $544.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $500.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.58.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $12,024,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,425. This represents a 72.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,178 shares of company stock valued at $45,897,071. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

