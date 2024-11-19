Laurilee Kearnes Purchases 1,000 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) CFO Laurilee Kearnes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,100. This trade represents a 40.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Laurilee Kearnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Laurilee Kearnes purchased 2,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BYRN opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $433.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.80 and a beta of 1.72. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BYRN shares. Roth Capital raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Barclays PLC raised its position in Byrna Technologies by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 36.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 84,723 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $286,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 113.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Further Reading

