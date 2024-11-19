Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $73.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.44.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

