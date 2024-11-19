Contrasting CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) & AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AvidXchange and CareCloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvidXchange 2 6 6 0 2.29 CareCloud 0 2 2 0 2.50

AvidXchange presently has a consensus price target of $11.39, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%. CareCloud has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.42%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than AvidXchange.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

AvidXchange has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AvidXchange and CareCloud”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvidXchange $380.72 million 5.70 -$47.33 million N/A N/A CareCloud $117.06 million 0.39 -$48.67 million ($3.20) -0.87

AvidXchange has higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of AvidXchange shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of CareCloud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AvidXchange and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvidXchange -0.23% 0.74% 0.23% CareCloud -35.25% -87.98% -50.79%

Summary

AvidXchange beats CareCloud on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company serves real estate, community association management, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, hospitality, and media sectors through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services. Its technology-enabled business solutions comprise revenue cycle management services, healthcare claims clearinghouse, and medical coding and credentialing services; electronic health records, practice management software and related capabilities, patient experience management solutions, business intelligence and healthcare analytics platforms, and customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions, as well as artificial intelligence, such as CareCloud cirrusAI, AI-powered clinical decision support, AI-powered virtual support assistant, AI-driven appeals, and CareCloud cirrusAI. In addition, the company provides chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, and telemedicine solutions; and professional and consulting services, workforce augmentation and on-demand staffing, and strategic advisory services. Further, it offers medical practice management services to medical practices comprising appropriate facilities, equipment, supplies, support services, nurses, and administrative support staff, as well as management, bill-paying, and financial advisory services. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinicians that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as MTBC, Inc. and changed its name to CareCloud, Inc. in March 2021. CareCloud, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

