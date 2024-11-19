Vertex Planning Partners LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after acquiring an additional 309,915 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,678,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,107,000 after buying an additional 55,014 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after acquiring an additional 72,457 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 548,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,573,000 after buying an additional 62,035 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 539,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.27.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

