GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. GDS had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. GDS updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of GDS stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. 1,944,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. GDS has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Get GDS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.