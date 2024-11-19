Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Entrée Resources Stock Performance
ETG remained flat at C$2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,484. Entrée Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.14 and a 52 week high of C$2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$416.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.67.
About Entrée Resources
