Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Entrée Resources Stock Performance

ETG remained flat at C$2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,484. Entrée Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.14 and a 52 week high of C$2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$416.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.67.

About Entrée Resources

Further Reading

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

