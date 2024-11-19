Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Up 5.6% in October

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CROX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Get Crocs alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CROX

Insider Activity at Crocs

Institutional Trading of Crocs

In other news, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Crocs by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CROX stock traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $98.37. The stock had a trading volume of 982,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs has a 1 year low of $85.71 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.57.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.