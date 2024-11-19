Counterweight Ventures LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.6% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 28,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $621,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,163,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 94,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15. The firm has a market cap of $689.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $85.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

