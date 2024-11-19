Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) & China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) Financial Analysis

China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ – Get Free Report) and Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares China Natural Gas and Centuri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A Centuri -8.90% -55.33% -9.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Natural Gas and Centuri, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Centuri 2 2 2 2 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Centuri has a consensus target price of $18.40, suggesting a potential downside of 11.71%. Given China Natural Gas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe China Natural Gas is more favorable than Centuri.

This table compares China Natural Gas and Centuri”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centuri $2.90 billion 0.64 -$186.18 million N/A N/A

China Natural Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centuri.

About China Natural Gas

China Natural Gas, Inc., an integrated natural gas operator, engages in the sale and distribution of natural gas and gasoline to commercial, industrial, and residential customers in the People's Republic of China. The company is primarily involved in the distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) through its variable interest entity-owned CNG fueling stations. As of December 31, 2012, it operated 31 CNG fueling stations, including 20 CNG fueling stations in Shaanxi Province, 10 CNG fueling stations in Henan Province, and 1 CNG fueling station in Hubei Province. It also installs natural gas pipelines, as well as distributes and sells piped natural gas to residential and commercial customers through a high pressure pipeline network of approximately 120 kilometers in the city of Xi'an in Shaanxi Province, including Lantian County; the districts of Lintong and Baqiao in Shaanxi Province; and the city of Lingbao in Henan Province. As of the above date, the company had approximately 122,020 residential and commercial customers for its pipeline network, as well as operated 4 automobile conversion sites for converting gasoline-fueled vehicles to hybrid (natural gas/gasoline) powered vehicles. The company is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China. On July 2, 2014, the involuntary petition of China Natural Gas, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. The involuntary petition was filed under Chapter 11 on February 8, 2013.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

