BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Down 10.0% in October

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10,004.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 75,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 74,436 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 51,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 200,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,811. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

