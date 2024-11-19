BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 9,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BHP
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BHP Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.53. 1,484,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,173. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50.
BHP Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.