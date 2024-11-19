BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 9,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BHP Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.53. 1,484,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,173. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

