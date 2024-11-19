Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TWST

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.25. 229,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,003. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $43,928.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,300.28. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $170,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,753.66. This trade represents a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,151 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.