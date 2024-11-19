Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Buys £4,530.90 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 165 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,746 ($34.81) per share, with a total value of £4,530.90 ($5,743.31).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 162 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,812 ($35.64) per share, for a total transaction of £4,555.44 ($5,774.42).

On Tuesday, September 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 165,093 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,820 ($35.75) per share, with a total value of £4,655,622.60 ($5,901,410.32).

On Friday, August 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,820 ($35.75), for a total value of £423,000 ($536,189.63).

Shares of LON CCH traded down GBX 17.49 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,750.51 ($34.87). 397,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,112. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,764.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,724.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,935.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.02. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a twelve month low of GBX 2,082 ($26.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,890 ($36.63).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

