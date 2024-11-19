Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.28. 1,990,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,537. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 61.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

