B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $25.79 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,811 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,333 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 81.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $499.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $508.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

